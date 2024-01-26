TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE: TJX) Stock Gained 3.98% Over A Month – Any Room To Run?

TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)’s traded shares stood at 4.33 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.87. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $95.51, to imply an increase of 0.59% or $0.56 in intraday trading. The TJX share’s 52-week high remains $95.92, putting it -0.43% down since that peak but still an impressive 23.65% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $72.92. The company has a valuation of $108.85B, with an average of 4.24 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 5.33 million shares over the past 3 months.

TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) trade information

After registering a 0.59% upside in the last session, TJX Companies, Inc. (TJX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 95.91, jumping 0.59% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.80%, and 3.98% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 1.81%. Short interest in TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) saw shorts transact 10.93 million shares and set a 2.28 days time to cover.

TJX Companies, Inc. (TJX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing TJX Companies, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. TJX Companies, Inc. (TJX) shares are 9.25% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 20.58% against 11.80%. Revenue is forecast to grow 24.70% this quarter before jumping 13.20% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 8.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 18 analysts is $16.17 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Apr 2024, a total of 12 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $12.52 billion.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 8.01% for the past 5-year period. While 2024 is set for a 20.74% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 13.39% annually.

TJX Dividends

TJX Companies, Inc. has its next earnings report out between February 20 and February 26. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. TJX Companies, Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 1.30, with the share yield ticking at 1.36% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)’s Major holders

TJX Companies, Inc. insiders hold 0.10% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 92.75% of the shares at 92.84% float percentage. In total, 92.75% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group Inc. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 94.74 million shares (or 8.28% of shares), all amounting to roughly $8.03 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 80.11 million shares, or about 7.00% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $6.79 billion.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the TJX Companies, Inc. (TJX) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 35.86 million shares. This is just over 3.13% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $3.04 billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 27.42 million, or 2.40% of the shares, all valued at about 2.32 billion.