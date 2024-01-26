This Is A Time To Invest In Li Auto Inc ADR (NASDAQ: LI)

Li Auto Inc ADR (NASDAQ:LI)’s traded shares stood at 5.64 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.88. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $27.74, to imply a decrease of -0.79% or -$0.22 in intraday trading. The LI share’s 52-week high remains $47.33, putting it -70.62% down since that peak but still an impressive 25.02% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $20.80. The company has a valuation of $22.87B, with an average of 9.19 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 6.40 million shares over the past 3 months.

Li Auto Inc ADR (NASDAQ:LI) trade information

After registering a -0.79% downside in the last session, Li Auto Inc ADR (LI) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 29.88, dropping -0.79% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -4.05%, and -16.45% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -25.89%. Short interest in Li Auto Inc ADR (NASDAQ:LI) saw shorts transact 30.48 million shares and set a 4.59 days time to cover.

Li Auto Inc ADR (LI) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Li Auto Inc ADR share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Li Auto Inc ADR (LI) shares are -29.43% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 9,100.00% against 1.60%. Revenue is forecast to grow 625.00% this quarter before jumping 141.70% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 161.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 7 analysts is $5.48 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2024, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $5.44 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $2.55 billion and $2.6 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 114.70% before jumping 109.00% in the following quarter.

LI Dividends

Li Auto Inc ADR has its next earnings report out between February 26 and March 01. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Li Auto Inc ADR has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Li Auto Inc ADR (NASDAQ:LI)’s Major holders

Li Auto Inc ADR insiders hold 0.00% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 12.48% of the shares at 12.48% float percentage. In total, 12.48% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Xiamen Xinweidachuang Investment Partnership (limited Partnership). As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 12.55 million shares (or 1.42% of shares), all amounting to roughly $440.56 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is FMR, LLC with 10.14 million shares, or about 1.15% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $355.82 million.

We also have Fidelity Series Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Emerging Markets Stock Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Li Auto Inc ADR (LI) shares. Going by data provided on Aug 30, 2023, Fidelity Series Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund holds roughly 4.01 million shares. This is just over 0.45% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $167.04 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.07 million, or 0.23% of the shares, all valued at about 88.68 million.