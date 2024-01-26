Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson ADR (NASDAQ: ERIC) Is One Stock You Should Watch

Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson ADR (NASDAQ:ERIC)’s traded shares stood at 18.71 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.77. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $5.76, to imply an increase of 1.77% or $0.1 in intraday trading. The ERIC share’s 52-week high remains $6.36, putting it -10.42% down since that peak but still an impressive 24.83% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $4.33. The company has a valuation of $17.67B, with an average of 19.9 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 12.62 million shares over the past 3 months.

Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson ADR (NASDAQ:ERIC) trade information

After registering a 1.77% upside in the last session, Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson ADR (ERIC) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 6.16, jumping 1.77% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -6.19%, and -7.40% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -8.57%. Short interest in Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson ADR (NASDAQ:ERIC) saw shorts transact 21.71 million shares and set a 1.81 days time to cover.

Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson ADR (ERIC) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson ADR share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson ADR (ERIC) shares are 11.63% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 4.65% against 1.60%.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -26.83% for the past 5-year period. While 2024 is set for a 156.73% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 1.50% annually.

ERIC Dividends

Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson ADR has its next earnings report out in February. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson ADR has a forward dividend ratio of 0.26, with the share yield ticking at 4.52% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson ADR (NASDAQ:ERIC)’s Major holders

Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson ADR insiders hold 0.00% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 9.63% of the shares at 9.63% float percentage. In total, 9.63% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management, LLC. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 104.62 million shares (or 3.39% of shares), all amounting to roughly $570.17 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Primecap Management Company with 55.22 million shares, or about 1.79% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $300.94 million.

We also have Vanguard/Windsor II and Vanguard/Primecap Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson ADR (ERIC) shares. Going by data provided on Jul 30, 2023, Vanguard/Windsor II holds roughly 54.6 million shares. This is just over 1.77% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $275.74 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 38.74 million, or 1.26% of the shares, all valued at about 211.15 million.