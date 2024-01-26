Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE: TDOC) Is A Great Opportunity For Risk-Tolerant Investors

Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC)’s traded shares stood at 0.72 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.00. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $20.40, to imply an increase of 0.22% or $0.05 in intraday trading. The TDOC share’s 52-week high remains $34.36, putting it -68.43% down since that peak but still an impressive 26.37% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $15.02. The company has a valuation of $3.38B, with an average of 3.99 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 4.51 million shares over the past 3 months.

Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) trade information

After registering a 0.22% upside in the latest session, Teladoc Health Inc (TDOC) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 21.41, jumping 0.22% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.77%, and -6.66% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -5.36%. Short interest in Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) saw shorts transact 22.98 million shares and set a 5.34 days time to cover.

Teladoc Health Inc (TDOC) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Teladoc Health Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Teladoc Health Inc (TDOC) shares are -27.06% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 98.36% against 4.20%. Revenue is forecast to grow 99.10% this quarter before falling -2.40% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 8.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 22 analysts is $671.45 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2024, a total of 16 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $672.23 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $637.71 million and $618.31 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 5.30% before jumping 8.70% in the following quarter.

TDOC Dividends

Teladoc Health Inc has its next earnings report out between February 20 and February 26. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Teladoc Health Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC)’s Major holders

Teladoc Health Inc insiders hold 0.68% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 73.06% of the shares at 73.56% float percentage. In total, 73.06% institutions holds shares in the company, led by ARK Investment Management, LLC. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held over 20.31 million shares (or 12.31% of shares), all amounting to roughly $377.6 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group Inc with 17.31 million shares, or about 10.50% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $438.38 million.

We also have ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Teladoc Health Inc (TDOC) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2023, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF holds roughly 11.8 million shares. This is just over 7.15% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $219.33 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 5.1 million, or 3.09% of the shares, all valued at about 129.08 million.