Should Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE: KNX) Rally After -11.14% Drop From High?

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX)’s traded shares stood at 4.73 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.02. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $57.90, to imply an increase of 1.61% or $0.92 in intraday trading. The KNX share’s 52-week high remains $64.35, putting it -11.14% down since that peak but still an impressive 21.02% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $45.73. The company has a valuation of $9.34B, with an average of 2.58 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.90 million shares over the past 3 months.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX) trade information

After registering a 1.61% upside in the last session, Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (KNX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 58.50, jumping 1.61% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 4.49%, and -1.66% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 0.43%. Short interest in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX) saw shorts transact 3.82 million shares and set a 1.98 days time to cover.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (KNX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (KNX) shares are -1.60% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 71.51% against -17.80%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -37.00% this quarter before jumping 32.70% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 97.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 8 analysts is $1.94 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2024, a total of 8 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.98 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $1.64 billion and $1.6 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 18.30% before jumping 24.10% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -10.67% for the past 5-year period. While 2024 is set for a 45.58% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 3.60% annually.

KNX Dividends

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc has its next earnings report out between April 18 and April 22. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0.73, with the share yield ticking at 1.26% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX)’s Major holders

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc insiders hold 3.21% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 88.20% of the shares at 91.12% float percentage. In total, 88.20% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 16.79 million shares (or 10.41% of shares), all amounting to roughly $932.83 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group Inc with 14.91 million shares, or about 9.24% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $828.41 million.

We also have iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (KNX) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2023, iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF holds roughly 5.04 million shares. This is just over 3.13% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $252.98 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 4.77 million, or 2.96% of the shares, all valued at about 265.09 million.