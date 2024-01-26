PENN Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ: PENN): Can A Stock Be -8.49% Lower Year-To-Date And Still Be A Loser?

PENN Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PENN)’s traded shares stood at 5.25 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.12. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $23.81, to imply an increase of 1.45% or $0.34 in intraday trading. The PENN share’s 52-week high remains $36.26, putting it -52.29% down since that peak but still an impressive 22.93% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $18.35. The company has a valuation of $3.61B, with an average of 6.03 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 5.81 million shares over the past 3 months.

PENN Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PENN) trade information

After registering a 1.45% upside in the last session, PENN Entertainment Inc (PENN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 24.57, jumping 1.45% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.38%, and -5.10% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -8.49%. Short interest in PENN Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PENN) saw shorts transact 17.2 million shares and set a 3.35 days time to cover.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

PENN Entertainment Inc (PENN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing PENN Entertainment Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. PENN Entertainment Inc (PENN) shares are -8.60% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -240.31% against 22.10%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -446.20% this quarter before falling -102.60% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 2.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 16 analysts is $1.56 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2024, a total of 11 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.66 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $1.59 billion and $1.59 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -1.60% before jumping 4.20% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -24.33% for the past 5-year period. While 2024 is set for a -210.53% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 9.09% annually.

PENN Dividends

PENN Entertainment Inc has its next earnings report out on February 15. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. PENN Entertainment Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

PENN Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PENN)’s Major holders

PENN Entertainment Inc insiders hold 0.89% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 87.33% of the shares at 88.11% float percentage. In total, 87.33% institutions holds shares in the company, led by FMR, LLC. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 18.27 million shares (or 12.10% of shares), all amounting to roughly $439.09 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group Inc with 15.05 million shares, or about 9.96% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $361.65 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Baron Growth Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the PENN Entertainment Inc (PENN) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 4.76 million shares. This is just over 3.15% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $114.47 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 4.72 million, or 3.13% of the shares, all valued at about 113.45 million.