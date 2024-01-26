PaySign Inc (NASDAQ: PAYS) Has Succeeded In Gaining Momentum In 2024, The Stock Is Up 12.32% YTD

PaySign Inc (NASDAQ:PAYS)’s traded shares stood at 0.54 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.14. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $3.14, to imply an increase of 9.97% or $0.28 in intraday trading. The PAYS share’s 52-week high remains $3.99, putting it -27.07% down since that peak but still an impressive 46.82% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.67. The company has a valuation of $165.90M, with an average of 86740.0 shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 104.36K shares over the past 3 months.

PaySign Inc (NASDAQ:PAYS) trade information

After registering a 9.97% upside in the latest session, PaySign Inc (PAYS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 3.35, jumping 9.97% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 25.80%, and 17.79% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 12.32%. Short interest in PaySign Inc (NASDAQ:PAYS) saw shorts transact 0.9 million shares and set a 7.11 days time to cover.

PaySign Inc (PAYS) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing PaySign Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. PaySign Inc (PAYS) shares are 58.84% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 750.00% against -0.40%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 20.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $12.62 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2024, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $11.69 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $10.62 million and $10.25 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 18.90% before jumping 14.00% in the following quarter.

PAYS Dividends

PaySign Inc has its next earnings report out in February. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. PaySign Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

PaySign Inc (NASDAQ:PAYS)’s Major holders

PaySign Inc insiders hold 38.75% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 26.68% of the shares at 43.55% float percentage. In total, 26.68% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 1.79 million shares (or 3.39% of shares), all amounting to roughly $4.39 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group Inc with 1.57 million shares, or about 2.97% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $3.84 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the PaySign Inc (PAYS) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 0.83 million shares. This is just over 1.56% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $2.02 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.6 million, or 1.13% of the shares, all valued at about 1.34 million.