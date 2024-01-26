Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: PBLA) Just Learned Something New After This Week’s -40.90% Loss

Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PBLA)’s traded shares stood at 9.67 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.79. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $4.06, to imply an increase of 24.92% or $0.81 in intraday trading. The PBLA share’s 52-week high remains $1170.00, putting it -28717.73% down since that peak but still an impressive 24.38% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.07. The company has a valuation of $1.95M, with an average of 0.14 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 297.21K shares over the past 3 months.

Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PBLA) trade information

After registering a 24.92% upside in the latest session, Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (PBLA) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 6.98, jumping 24.92% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -40.90%, and -80.85% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -77.81%. Short interest in Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PBLA) saw shorts transact 46360.0 shares and set a 0.07 days time to cover.

Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (PBLA) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Panbela Therapeutics Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (PBLA) shares are -89.32% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 99.52% against 15.10%. Revenue is forecast to grow 99.30% this quarter before jumping 95.90% for the next one.

PBLA Dividends

Panbela Therapeutics Inc. has its next earnings report out between March 14 and March 18. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Panbela Therapeutics Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PBLA)’s Major holders

Panbela Therapeutics Inc. insiders hold 0.03% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 1.33% of the shares at 1.33% float percentage. In total, 1.33% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Sabby Management, LLC. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 0.24 million shares (or 7.97% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.54 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Walleye Capital LLC with 94536.0 shares, or about 3.20% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $0.22 million.

Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund holds roughly 4248.0 shares. This is just over 0.14% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $9770.0