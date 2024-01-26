PagSeguro Digital Ltd (NYSE: PAGS) Is A Good Bet For Risk-Tolerant Investors

PagSeguro Digital Ltd (NYSE:PAGS)’s traded shares stood at 0.64 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.80. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $13.31, to imply an increase of 1.33% or $0.17 in intraday trading. The PAGS share’s 52-week high remains $13.40, putting it -0.68% down since that peak but still an impressive 47.93% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $6.93. The company has a valuation of $4.41B, with an average of 3.12 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.64 million shares over the past 3 months.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd (NYSE:PAGS) trade information

After registering a 1.33% upside in the latest session, PagSeguro Digital Ltd (PAGS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 13.40, jumping 1.33% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 5.67%, and 9.77% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 6.78%. Short interest in PagSeguro Digital Ltd (NYSE:PAGS) saw shorts transact 12.32 million shares and set a 3.96 days time to cover.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd (PAGS) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing PagSeguro Digital Ltd share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. PagSeguro Digital Ltd (PAGS) shares are 29.65% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 14.13% against -0.40%. Revenue is forecast to grow 20.00% this quarter before jumping 8.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 3.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 7 analysts is $839.57 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2024, a total of 6 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $787.54 million.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 13.36% for the past 5-year period. While 2024 is set for a 12.23% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 11.08% annually.

PAGS Dividends

PagSeguro Digital Ltd has its next earnings report out between February 29 and March 04. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. PagSeguro Digital Ltd has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd (NYSE:PAGS)’s Major holders

PagSeguro Digital Ltd insiders hold 0.38% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 88.76% of the shares at 89.10% float percentage. In total, 88.76% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 28.84 million shares (or 13.79% of shares), all amounting to roughly $272.24 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Capital World Investors with 24.57 million shares, or about 11.75% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $231.93 million.

We also have Fidelity Series Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund and New World Fund, Inc. as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the PagSeguro Digital Ltd (PAGS) shares. Going by data provided on Aug 30, 2023, Fidelity Series Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund holds roughly 12.7 million shares. This is just over 6.07% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $114.05 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 9.49 million, or 4.54% of the shares, all valued at about 107.83 million.