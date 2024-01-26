Olin Corp. (NYSE: OLN) Is Currently -16.7 Percent Below Its 52-Week High, But It Still Offers Strong Upside Potential.

Olin Corp. (NYSE:OLN)’s traded shares stood at 0.89 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.43. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $55.44, to imply an increase of 7.13% or $3.69 in intraday trading. The OLN share’s 52-week high remains $64.70, putting it -16.7% down since that peak but still an impressive 24.77% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $41.71. The company has a valuation of $6.79B, with an average of 1.06 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.23 million shares over the past 3 months.

Olin Corp. (NYSE:OLN) trade information

After registering a 7.13% upside in the latest session, Olin Corp. (OLN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 56.56, jumping 7.13% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 8.60%, and 0.53% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 2.76%. Short interest in Olin Corp. (NYSE:OLN) saw shorts transact 4.0 million shares and set a 3.46 days time to cover.

Olin Corp. (OLN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Olin Corp. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Olin Corp. (OLN) shares are -0.52% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 13.37% against -11.60%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -71.30% this quarter before falling -25.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 1.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 7 analysts is $1.65 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2024, a total of 7 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.78 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $1.84 billion and $1.86 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -10.30% before dropping -4.60% in the following quarter.

OLN Dividends

Olin Corp. has its next earnings report out on January 26. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Olin Corp. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.85, with the share yield ticking at 1.54% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.