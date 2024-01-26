Now Is The Time To Build A Position In Ur-Energy Inc. (AMEX:URG)

Ur-Energy Inc. (AMEX:URG)’s traded shares stood at 0.48 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.17. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $1.72, to imply an increase of 0.29% or $0.01 in intraday trading. The URG share’s 52-week high remains $1.85, putting it -7.56% down since that peak but still an impressive 52.33% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.82. The company has a valuation of $456.17M, with an average of 3.89 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.36 million shares over the past 3 months.

Ur-Energy Inc. (AMEX:URG) trade information

After registering a 0.29% upside in the latest session, Ur-Energy Inc. (URG) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.8100, jumping 0.29% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -0.29%, and 9.24% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 11.36%. Short interest in Ur-Energy Inc. (AMEX:URG) saw shorts transact 6.3 million shares and set a 2.24 days time to cover.

Ur-Energy Inc. (URG) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Ur-Energy Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Ur-Energy Inc. (URG) shares are 71.50% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -50.00% against 10.00%. Revenue is forecast to grow 66.70% this quarter before jumping 150.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 92,005.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $5.18 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2024, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $14.8 million.

URG Dividends

Ur-Energy Inc. has its next earnings report out between March 04 and March 08. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Ur-Energy Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Ur-Energy Inc. (AMEX:URG)’s Major holders

Ur-Energy Inc. insiders hold 1.72% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 57.79% of the shares at 58.80% float percentage. In total, 57.79% institutions holds shares in the company, led by MMCAP International, Inc. SPC. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 25.94 million shares (or 9.76% of shares), all amounting to roughly $27.24 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Alps Advisors Inc. with 15.23 million shares, or about 5.73% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $15.99 million.

We also have Sprott Uranium Miners ETF and Global X Fds-Global X Uranium ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Ur-Energy Inc. (URG) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2023, Sprott Uranium Miners ETF holds roughly 14.0 million shares. This is just over 5.27% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $14.7 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 13.38 million, or 5.03% of the shares, all valued at about 20.61 million.