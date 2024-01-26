Now Is The Time To Build A Position In Sovos Brands Inc (NASDAQ:SOVO)

Sovos Brands Inc (NASDAQ:SOVO)’s traded shares stood at 0.52 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.01. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $22.08, to imply a decrease of -0.20% or -$0.04 in intraday trading. The SOVO share’s 52-week high remains $22.73, putting it -2.94% down since that peak but still an impressive 42.3% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $12.74. The company has a valuation of $2.24B, with an average of 1.11 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 966.29K shares over the past 3 months.

Sovos Brands Inc (NASDAQ:SOVO) trade information

After registering a -0.20% downside in the latest session, Sovos Brands Inc (SOVO) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 22.20, dropping -0.20% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -0.16%, and -0.11% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 0.20%. Short interest in Sovos Brands Inc (NASDAQ:SOVO) saw shorts transact 12.5 million shares and set a 15.48 days time to cover.

Sovos Brands Inc (SOVO) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Sovos Brands Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Sovos Brands Inc (SOVO) shares are 22.78% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 23.33% against 11.30%. Revenue is forecast to grow 5.30% this quarter before jumping 11.10% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 13.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 9 analysts is $269.53 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2024, a total of 9 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $278.05 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $262.1 million and $233.59 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 2.80% before jumping 19.00% in the following quarter.

SOVO Dividends

Sovos Brands Inc has its next earnings report out between March 06 and March 11. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Sovos Brands Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Sovos Brands Inc (NASDAQ:SOVO)’s Major holders

Sovos Brands Inc insiders hold 4.66% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 102.86% of the shares at 107.90% float percentage. In total, 102.86% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Advent International LP. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held over 42.61 million shares (or 41.98% of shares), all amounting to roughly $941.73 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group Inc with 4.93 million shares, or about 4.85% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2023, these shares were worth $108.9 million.

We also have Smallcap World Fund and Merger Fund, The as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Sovos Brands Inc (SOVO) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2023, Smallcap World Fund holds roughly 2.12 million shares. This is just over 2.09% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $46.77 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.58 million, or 1.55% of the shares, all valued at about 34.86 million.