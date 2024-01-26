Now Is The Time To Build A Position In Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)’s traded shares stood at 4.65 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.96. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $62.25, to imply an increase of 1.95% or $1.19 in intraday trading. The FIS share’s 52-week high remains $79.32, putting it -27.42% down since that peak but still an impressive 24.64% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $46.91. The company has a valuation of $36.88B, with an average of 6.2 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 5.87 million shares over the past 3 months.

After registering a 1.95% upside in the last session, Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (FIS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 62.71, jumping 1.95% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 5.49%, and 3.85% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 3.63%. Short interest in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) saw shorts transact 14.16 million shares and set a 3.05 days time to cover.

Looking at statistics comparing Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (FIS) shares are 1.24% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -47.37% against 1.10%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has its next earnings report out between February 12 and February 16. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 2.08, with the share yield ticking at 3.34% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. insiders hold 0.27% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 93.87% of the shares at 94.12% float percentage. In total, 93.87% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 60.47 million shares (or 10.21% of shares), all amounting to roughly $3.31 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group Inc with 51.38 million shares, or about 8.67% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $2.81 billion.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Dodge & Cox Stock Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (FIS) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 18.45 million shares. This is just over 3.11% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.01 billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 18.07 million, or 3.05% of the shares, all valued at about 988.47 million.