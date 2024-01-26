Now Is The Time To Build A Position In EQT Corp (NYSE:EQT)

EQT Corp (NYSE:EQT)’s traded shares stood at 0.65 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.12. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $35.68, to imply a decrease of -1.05% or -$0.38 in intraday trading. The EQT share’s 52-week high remains $45.23, putting it -26.77% down since that peak but still an impressive 21.24% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $28.10. The company has a valuation of $14.68B, with an average of 5.4 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 5.47 million shares over the past 3 months.

EQT Corp (NYSE:EQT) trade information

After registering a -1.05% downside in the latest session, EQT Corp (EQT) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 36.24, dropping -1.05% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.99%, and -9.00% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -7.71%. Short interest in EQT Corp (NYSE:EQT) saw shorts transact 14.75 million shares and set a 2.36 days time to cover.

EQT Corp (EQT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing EQT Corp share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. EQT Corp (EQT) shares are -13.86% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at -25.40% against -30.50%. Revenue is forecast to grow 21.40% this quarter before falling -37.60% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -50.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 13 analysts is $1.52 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2024, a total of 13 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.88 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $1.32 billion and $1.89 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 15.70% before dropping -0.60% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -11.45% for the past 5-year period. While 2024 is set for a -24.60% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 22.00% annually.

EQT Dividends

EQT Corp has its next earnings report out on February 13. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. EQT Corp has a forward dividend ratio of 0.59, with the share yield ticking at 1.65% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

EQT Corp (NYSE:EQT)’s Major holders

EQT Corp insiders hold 6.52% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 96.13% of the shares at 102.83% float percentage. In total, 96.13% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held over 49.72 million shares (or 12.09% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.78 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group Inc with 44.9 million shares, or about 10.92% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2023, these shares were worth $1.6 billion.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Select Sector SPDR Fund-Energy Select as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the EQT Corp (EQT) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2023, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 12.78 million shares. This is just over 3.11% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $456.64 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 10.27 million, or 2.50% of the shares, all valued at about 366.91 million.