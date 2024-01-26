Now Is The Time To Build A Position In Dorian LPG Ltd (NYSE:LPG)

Dorian LPG Ltd (NYSE:LPG)’s traded shares stood at 0.71 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.22. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $39.26, to imply a decrease of -4.38% or -$1.8 in intraday trading. The LPG share’s 52-week high remains $49.54, putting it -26.18% down since that peak but still an impressive 61.36% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $15.17. The company has a valuation of $1.59B, with an average of 1.21 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.01 million shares over the past 3 months.

Dorian LPG Ltd (NYSE:LPG) trade information

After registering a -4.38% downside in the latest session, Dorian LPG Ltd (LPG) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 42.71, dropping -4.38% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -6.35%, and -15.26% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -10.51%. Short interest in Dorian LPG Ltd (NYSE:LPG) saw shorts transact 2.05 million shares and set a 2.07 days time to cover.

Dorian LPG Ltd (LPG) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Dorian LPG Ltd share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Dorian LPG Ltd (LPG) shares are 48.88% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 73.22% against -9.70%. Revenue is forecast to grow 51.90% this quarter before jumping 4.60% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 43.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $172.71 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2024, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $153.36 million.

LPG Dividends

Dorian LPG Ltd has its next earnings report out on February 01. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Dorian LPG Ltd has a forward dividend ratio of 2.88, with the share yield ticking at 7.32% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Dorian LPG Ltd (NYSE:LPG)’s Major holders

Dorian LPG Ltd insiders hold 15.80% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 62.40% of the shares at 74.11% float percentage. In total, 62.40% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 5.13 million shares (or 12.71% of shares), all amounting to roughly $131.67 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP with 3.19 million shares, or about 7.90% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $81.84 million.

We also have iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and DFA U.S. Small Cap Value Series as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Dorian LPG Ltd (LPG) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2023, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF holds roughly 2.29 million shares. This is just over 5.68% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $65.86 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.02 million, or 2.51% of the shares, all valued at about 30.2 million.