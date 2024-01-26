Now Is The Time To Build A Position In Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp (NYSE:BAH)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp (NYSE:BAH)’s traded shares stood at 0.58 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.53. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $146.28, to imply an increase of 13.50% or $17.4 in intraday trading. The BAH share’s 52-week high remains $131.28, putting it 10.25% up since that peak but still an impressive 39.85% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $87.99. The company has a valuation of $19.07B, with an average of 0.62 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 677.52K shares over the past 3 months.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp (NYSE:BAH) trade information

After registering a 13.50% upside in the latest session, Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp (BAH) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 147.52, jumping 13.50% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 14.74%, and 14.81% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 14.36%. Short interest in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp (NYSE:BAH) saw shorts transact 1.62 million shares and set a 2.82 days time to cover.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp (BAH) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp (BAH) shares are 28.36% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 10.31% against 20.30%. Revenue is forecast to grow 6.50% this quarter before jumping 13.90% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 13.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 11 analysts is $2.54 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2024, a total of 11 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $2.63 billion.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 0.02% for the past 5-year period. While 2024 is set for a 10.74% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 12.00% annually.

BAH Dividends

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp has its next earnings report out on January 26. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp has a forward dividend ratio of 1.93, with the share yield ticking at 1.32% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp (NYSE:BAH)’s Major holders

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp insiders hold 1.81% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 94.09% of the shares at 95.82% float percentage. In total, 94.09% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group Inc. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 13.24 million shares (or 10.10% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.48 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with 10.66 million shares, or about 8.14% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $1.19 billion.

We also have Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp (BAH) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2023, Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund holds roughly 5.18 million shares. This is just over 3.96% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $578.44 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 4.13 million, or 3.15% of the shares, all valued at about 460.42 million.