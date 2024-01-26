Now Is The Time To Build A Position In Aptose Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:APTO)

Aptose Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:APTO)’s traded shares stood at 0.64 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.30. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $1.90, to imply a decrease of -0.06% or $0.0 in intraday trading. The APTO share’s 52-week high remains $11.55, putting it -507.89% down since that peak but still an impressive 1.58% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.87. The company has a valuation of $15.08M, with an average of 80900.0 shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 60.90K shares over the past 3 months.

Aptose Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:APTO) trade information

After registering a -0.06% downside in the latest session, Aptose Biosciences Inc (APTO) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.2200, dropping -0.06% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -12.89%, and -17.62% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -25.24%. Short interest in Aptose Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:APTO) saw shorts transact 0.15 million shares and set a 2.05 days time to cover.

Aptose Biosciences Inc (APTO) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Aptose Biosciences Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Aptose Biosciences Inc (APTO) shares are -51.93% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -16.00% against 15.10%. Revenue is forecast to grow 10.30% this quarter before jumping 28.90% for the next one.

APTO Dividends

Aptose Biosciences Inc has its next earnings report out between March 21 and March 25. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Aptose Biosciences Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Aptose Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:APTO)’s Major holders

Aptose Biosciences Inc insiders hold 12.24% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 19.27% of the shares at 21.96% float percentage. In total, 19.27% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Drw Securities, Llc. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 0.59 million shares (or 7.97% of shares), all amounting to roughly $2.75 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Nantahala Capital Management, LLC with 0.15 million shares, or about 1.97% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $0.68 million.

We also have Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and DFA Investment Dimensions-Canadian Small Company Series as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Aptose Biosciences Inc (APTO) shares. Going by data provided on May 30, 2023, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund holds roughly 2164.0 shares. This is just over 0.03% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $13308.0. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 766.0, or 0.01% of the shares, all valued at about 2374.0.