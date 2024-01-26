Novagold Resources Inc. (AMEX: NG): A Good Investment At Current Prices?

Novagold Resources Inc. (AMEX:NG)’s traded shares stood at 0.84 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.04. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $2.89, to imply a decrease of -2.53% or -$0.08 in intraday trading. The NG share’s 52-week high remains $6.98, putting it -141.52% down since that peak but still an impressive -2.42% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.96. The company has a valuation of $967.45M, with an average of 3.12 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.88 million shares over the past 3 months.

Novagold Resources Inc. (AMEX:NG) trade information

After registering a -2.53% downside in the latest session, Novagold Resources Inc. (NG) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 3.58, dropping -2.53% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -19.13%, and -22.18% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -22.59%. Short interest in Novagold Resources Inc. (AMEX:NG) saw shorts transact 8.32 million shares and set a 3.85 days time to cover.

Novagold Resources Inc. (NG) estimates and forecasts

Revenue is forecast to grow 33.30% this quarter before jumping 50.00% for the next one.

NG Dividends

Novagold Resources Inc. has its next earnings report out between April 02 and April 08. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Novagold Resources Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Novagold Resources Inc. (AMEX:NG)’s Major holders

Novagold Resources Inc. insiders hold 26.40% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 58.51% of the shares at 79.50% float percentage. In total, 58.51% institutions holds shares in the company, led by FMR, LLC. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 24.09 million shares (or 7.21% of shares), all amounting to roughly $96.14 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Paulson & Company, Inc. with 22.23 million shares, or about 6.65% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $88.68 million.

We also have First Eagle Gold Fund and VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Novagold Resources Inc. (NG) shares. Going by data provided on Jul 30, 2023, First Eagle Gold Fund holds roughly 17.74 million shares. This is just over 5.31% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $80.01 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 8.46 million, or 2.53% of the shares, all valued at about 32.47 million.