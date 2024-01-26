Neogen Corp. (NASDAQ: NEOG) Has Succeeded In Attracting Investors This Year, The Stock Is Down -17.93% Year-To-Date

Neogen Corp. (NASDAQ:NEOG)’s traded shares stood at 0.75 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.11. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $16.50, to imply an increase of 1.88% or $0.3 in intraday trading. The NEOG share’s 52-week high remains $24.09, putting it -46.0% down since that peak but still an impressive 12.48% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $14.44. The company has a valuation of $3.57B, with an average of 2.73 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.81 million shares over the past 3 months.

Neogen Corp. (NASDAQ:NEOG) trade information

After registering a 1.88% upside in the latest session, Neogen Corp. (NEOG) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 17.27, jumping 1.88% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -2.91%, and -19.68% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -17.93%. Short interest in Neogen Corp. (NASDAQ:NEOG) saw shorts transact 16.61 million shares and set a 8.82 days time to cover.

Neogen Corp. (NEOG) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Neogen Corp. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Neogen Corp. (NEOG) shares are -25.82% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -1.79% against 16.60%.

NEOG Dividends

Neogen Corp. has its next earnings report out between March 28 and April 01. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Neogen Corp. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Neogen Corp. (NASDAQ:NEOG)’s Major holders

Neogen Corp. insiders hold 0.12% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 103.66% of the shares at 103.78% float percentage. In total, 103.66% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 25.04 million shares (or 11.58% of shares), all amounting to roughly $544.59 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Norges Bank Investment Management with 18.4 million shares, or about 8.51% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were worth $280.25 million.

We also have iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Neogen Corp. (NEOG) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2023, iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF holds roughly 6.15 million shares. This is just over 2.85% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $114.1 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 5.02 million, or 2.32% of the shares, all valued at about 109.27 million.