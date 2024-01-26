MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM): Can A Stock Be -2.45% Lower Year-To-Date And Still Be A Loser?

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)’s traded shares stood at 0.58 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.19. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $43.58, to imply a decrease of -0.08% or -$0.04 in intraday trading. The MGM share’s 52-week high remains $51.35, putting it -17.83% down since that peak but still an impressive 21.71% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $34.12. The company has a valuation of $14.89B, with an average of 4.5 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 4.57 million shares over the past 3 months.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) trade information

After registering a -0.08% downside in the latest session, MGM Resorts International (MGM) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 44.10, dropping -0.08% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 1.36%, and -2.41% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -2.45%. Short interest in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) saw shorts transact 11.02 million shares and set a 2.56 days time to cover.

MGM Resorts International (MGM) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing MGM Resorts International share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. MGM Resorts International (MGM) shares are -12.99% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -35.24% against 22.10%. Revenue is forecast to grow 146.40% this quarter before jumping 25.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 20.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 12 analysts is $4.12 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2024, a total of 8 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $4.07 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $3.59 billion and $3.59 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 14.60% before jumping 13.30% in the following quarter.

MGM Dividends

MGM Resorts International has its next earnings report out between February 06 and February 12. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. MGM Resorts International has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)’s Major holders

MGM Resorts International insiders hold 19.69% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 69.69% of the shares at 86.77% float percentage. In total, 69.69% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group Inc. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 34.57 million shares (or 9.85% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.52 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 22.23 million shares, or about 6.33% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $976.24 million.

We also have Price (T.Rowe) Mid Cap Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the MGM Resorts International (MGM) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2023, Price (T.Rowe) Mid Cap Growth Fund holds roughly 9.7 million shares. This is just over 2.76% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $425.91 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 9.08 million, or 2.59% of the shares, all valued at about 398.83 million.