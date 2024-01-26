Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE: MA) Gain Of 2.96 Percent Over The Past 30 Days: Any Trouble To Come?

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)’s traded shares stood at 0.55 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.08. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $436.19, to imply a decrease of -0.14% or -$0.61 in intraday trading. The MA share’s 52-week high remains $440.94, putting it -1.09% down since that peak but still an impressive 22.0% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $340.21. The company has a valuation of $409.05B, with an average of 2.45 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.59 million shares over the past 3 months.

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) trade information

After registering a -0.14% downside in the latest session, Mastercard Incorporated (MA) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 440.94, dropping -0.14% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -0.14%, and 2.96% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 2.27%. Short interest in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) saw shorts transact 4.89 million shares and set a 1.95 days time to cover.

Mastercard Incorporated (MA) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Mastercard Incorporated share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Mastercard Incorporated (MA) shares are 10.57% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 14.27% against -0.40%. Revenue is forecast to grow 16.20% this quarter before jumping 15.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 12.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 23 analysts is $6.48 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2024, a total of 18 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $6.44 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $5.82 billion and $5.75 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 11.50% before jumping 12.00% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 22.87% for the past 5-year period. While 2024 is set for a 14.21% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 20.76% annually.

MA Dividends

Mastercard Incorporated has its next earnings report out on January 31. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Mastercard Incorporated has a forward dividend ratio of 2.37, with the share yield ticking at 0.54% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)’s Major holders

Mastercard Incorporated insiders hold 10.55% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 78.65% of the shares at 87.93% float percentage. In total, 78.65% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group Inc. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held over 74.51 million shares (or 8.01% of shares), all amounting to roughly $32.55 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 66.71 million shares, or about 7.17% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2023, these shares were worth $29.14 billion.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Mastercard Incorporated (MA) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2023, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 26.19 million shares. This is just over 2.82% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $11.44 billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 19.99 million, or 2.15% of the shares, all valued at about 8.73 billion.