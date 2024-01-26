Mangoceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: MGRX) Have Inclined 17.55% YTD, Forecasting What Will Happen Next

Mangoceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MGRX)’s traded shares stood at 0.65 million during the last session. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.33, to imply an increase of 5.68% or $0.02 in intraday trading. The MGRX share’s 52-week high remains $4.37, putting it -1224.24% down since that peak but still an impressive 21.21% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.26. The company has a valuation of $5.47M, with an average of 1.19 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 643.00K shares over the past 3 months.

Mangoceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MGRX) trade information

After registering a 5.68% upside in the latest session, Mangoceuticals Inc (MGRX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.3283, jumping 5.68% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.12%, and 8.10% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 17.55%. Short interest in Mangoceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MGRX) saw shorts transact 0.19 million shares and set a 0.27 days time to cover.

MGRX Dividends

Mangoceuticals Inc has its next earnings report out in February. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Mangoceuticals Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Mangoceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MGRX)’s Major holders

Mangoceuticals Inc insiders hold 57.37% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 0.88% of the shares at 2.07% float percentage. In total, 0.88% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Colonial River Wealth Management, LLC. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 36100.0 shares (or 0.22% of shares), all amounting to roughly $66063.0.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Independent Advisor Alliance with 26000.0 shares, or about 0.16% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $47580.0.