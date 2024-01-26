Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE: LEVI) Down Almost -5.08% In One Month, Long Term Looking Good

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI)’s traded shares stood at 3.23 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.18. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $16.07, to imply an increase of 2.03% or $0.32 in intraday trading. The LEVI share’s 52-week high remains $19.35, putting it -20.41% down since that peak but still an impressive 22.78% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $12.41. The company has a valuation of $6.38B, with an average of 1.92 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.77 million shares over the past 3 months.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) trade information

After registering a 2.03% upside in the latest session, Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 17.48, jumping 2.03% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 3.01%, and -5.08% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -2.84%. Short interest in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) saw shorts transact 13.03 million shares and set a 8.23 days time to cover.

Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Levi Strauss & Co. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI) shares are 9.39% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 20.00% against -6.50%. Revenue is forecast to grow 14.70% this quarter before jumping 300.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 5.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 6 analysts is $1.7 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending May 2024, a total of 6 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.44 billion.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -3.14% for the past 5-year period. While 2024 is set for a 11.17% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 5.30% annually.

LEVI Dividends

Levi Strauss & Co. has its next earnings report out between April 04 and April 08. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Levi Strauss & Co. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.56, with the share yield ticking at 3.48% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI)’s Major holders

Levi Strauss & Co. insiders hold 7.14% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 82.89% of the shares at 89.27% float percentage. In total, 82.89% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Wellington Management Group, LLP. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held over 8.63 million shares (or 8.62% of shares), all amounting to roughly $131.47 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group Inc with 8.29 million shares, or about 8.29% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2023, these shares were worth $126.41 million.

We also have Vanguard Explorer Fund, Inc. and Smallcap World Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30, 2023, Vanguard Explorer Fund, Inc. holds roughly 5.75 million shares. This is just over 5.75% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $87.63 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 5.63 million, or 5.62% of the shares, all valued at about 85.73 million.