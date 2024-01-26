It’s Worth A Gamble To Have A Position In NanoVibronix Inc (NASDAQ: NAOV) At $0.97.

NanoVibronix Inc (NASDAQ:NAOV)’s traded shares stood at 1.94 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.26. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.97, to imply an increase of 6.63% or $0.06 in intraday trading. The NAOV share’s 52-week high remains $7.60, putting it -683.51% down since that peak but still an impressive 24.74% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.73. The company has a valuation of $1.99M, with an average of 22400.0 shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 63.33K shares over the past 3 months.

NanoVibronix Inc (NASDAQ:NAOV) trade information

After registering a 6.63% upside in the last session, NanoVibronix Inc (NAOV) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.1500, jumping 6.63% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 18.32%, and -5.81% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -15.63%. Short interest in NanoVibronix Inc (NASDAQ:NAOV) saw shorts transact 2830.0 shares and set a 0.08 days time to cover.

NanoVibronix Inc (NAOV) estimates and forecasts

The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 98.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $150k.

NAOV Dividends

NanoVibronix Inc has its next earnings report out in February. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. NanoVibronix Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

NanoVibronix Inc (NASDAQ:NAOV)’s Major holders

NanoVibronix Inc insiders hold 0.57% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 14.58% of the shares at 14.67% float percentage. In total, 14.58% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group Inc. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 16899.0 shares (or 1.02% of shares), all amounting to roughly $57963.0.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Amtrust Financial Services, Inc. with 12407.0 shares, or about 0.75% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $42556.0.

We also have Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the NanoVibronix Inc (NAOV) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund holds roughly 16201.0 shares. This is just over 0.97% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $55569.0. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 5370.0, or 0.32% of the shares, all valued at about 21480.0.