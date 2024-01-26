It’s Worth A Gamble To Have A Position In DocuSign Inc (NASDAQ: DOCU) At $63.49.

DocuSign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU)’s traded shares stood at 0.66 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.92. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $63.49, to imply an increase of 1.63% or $1.02 in intraday trading. The DOCU share’s 52-week high remains $69.45, putting it -9.39% down since that peak but still an impressive 39.97% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $38.11. The company has a valuation of $12.95B, with an average of 4.93 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 4.59 million shares over the past 3 months.

DocuSign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) trade information

After registering a 1.63% upside in the latest session, DocuSign Inc (DOCU) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 64.00, jumping 1.63% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.46%, and 5.13% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 6.80%. Short interest in DocuSign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) saw shorts transact 5.37 million shares and set a 0.94 days time to cover.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

DocuSign Inc (DOCU) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing DocuSign Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. DocuSign Inc (DOCU) shares are 22.07% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 41.38% against 9.10%.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -7.59% for the past 5-year period. While 2024 is set for a 41.21% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 20.00% annually.

DOCU Dividends

DocuSign Inc has its next earnings report out between March 07 and March 11. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. DocuSign Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

DocuSign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU)’s Major holders

DocuSign Inc insiders hold 1.09% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 75.54% of the shares at 76.38% float percentage. In total, 75.54% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group Inc. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 20.5 million shares (or 10.09% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.05 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 12.33 million shares, or about 6.07% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $630.17 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Growth Fund Of America Inc as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the DocuSign Inc (DOCU) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 6.27 million shares. This is just over 3.09% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $320.4 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 6.19 million, or 3.05% of the shares, all valued at about 316.19 million.