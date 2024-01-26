Inhibikase Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: IKT) Up 93.70% YTD: Any Troubles Ahead?

Inhibikase Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:IKT)’s traded shares stood at 1.06 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.41. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.46, to imply a decrease of -16.89% or -$0.5 in intraday trading. The IKT share’s 52-week high remains $6.94, putting it -182.11% down since that peak but still an impressive 67.89% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.79. The company has a valuation of $15.18M, with an average of 0.15 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 108.33K shares over the past 3 months.

Inhibikase Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:IKT) trade information

After registering a -16.89% downside in the last session, Inhibikase Therapeutics Inc (IKT) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 3.82, dropping -16.89% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 41.38%, and 83.58% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 93.70%. Short interest in Inhibikase Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:IKT) saw shorts transact 8780.0 shares and set a 0.12 days time to cover.

Inhibikase Therapeutics Inc (IKT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Inhibikase Therapeutics Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Inhibikase Therapeutics Inc (IKT) shares are -2.77% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 14.58% against 11.60%.

IKT Dividends

Inhibikase Therapeutics Inc has its next earnings report out between March 29 and April 02. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Inhibikase Therapeutics Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Inhibikase Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:IKT)’s Major holders

Inhibikase Therapeutics Inc insiders hold 19.25% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 13.45% of the shares at 16.66% float percentage. In total, 13.45% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Armistice Capital, LLC. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 0.5 million shares (or 9.28% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.79 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group Inc with 88310.0 shares, or about 1.65% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $0.32 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Inhibikase Therapeutics Inc (IKT) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 79292.0 shares. This is just over 1.48% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.29 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 7013.0, or 0.13% of the shares, all valued at about 28949.0.