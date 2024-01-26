How Much Is Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ: VLY) Worth And How Can It Be Managed

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)’s traded shares stood at 5.84 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.16. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $10.32, to imply a decrease of -4.44% or -$0.48 in intraday trading. The VLY share’s 52-week high remains $12.61, putting it -22.19% down since that peak but still an impressive 38.08% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $6.39. The company has a valuation of $5.24B, with an average of 3.43 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.38 million shares over the past 3 months.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) trade information

After registering a -4.44% downside in the last session, Valley National Bancorp (VLY) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 10.88, dropping -4.44% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 2.58%, and -5.41% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -4.97%. Short interest in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) saw shorts transact 23.1 million shares and set a 6.35 days time to cover.

Valley National Bancorp (VLY) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Valley National Bancorp share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Valley National Bancorp (VLY) shares are 0.19% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -17.56% against -9.40%.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 4.91% for the past 5-year period. While 2024 is set for a 0.36% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 5.00% annually.

VLY Dividends

Valley National Bancorp has its next earnings report out between April 25 and April 29. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Valley National Bancorp has a forward dividend ratio of 0.44, with the share yield ticking at 4.26% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)’s Major holders

Valley National Bancorp insiders hold 1.41% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 76.41% of the shares at 77.50% float percentage. In total, 76.41% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 63.32 million shares (or 19.07% of shares), all amounting to roughly $490.72 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group Inc with 45.07 million shares, or about 13.58% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $349.29 million.

We also have Undiscovered Managers Behavioral Value Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Valley National Bancorp (VLY) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2023, Undiscovered Managers Behavioral Value Fund holds roughly 14.29 million shares. This is just over 4.31% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $110.76 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 13.4 million, or 4.04% of the shares, all valued at about 103.86 million.