Gentex Corp. (NASDAQ: GNTX): Can A Stock Be Up 3.20% YTD, And Still Be A Loser

Gentex Corp. (NASDAQ:GNTX)’s traded shares stood at 0.75 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.96. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $33.71, to imply an increase of 5.86% or $1.87 in intraday trading. The GNTX share’s 52-week high remains $34.33, putting it -1.84% down since that peak but still an impressive 23.55% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $25.77. The company has a valuation of $7.86B, with an average of 1.41 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.39 million shares over the past 3 months.

Gentex Corp. (NASDAQ:GNTX) trade information

After registering a 5.86% upside in the latest session, Gentex Corp. (GNTX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 33.81, jumping 5.86% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 4.22%, and 2.79% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 3.20%. Short interest in Gentex Corp. (NASDAQ:GNTX) saw shorts transact 2.71 million shares and set a 2.17 days time to cover.

Gentex Corp. (GNTX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Gentex Corp. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Gentex Corp. (GNTX) shares are 6.16% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 30.88% against 22.10%. Revenue is forecast to grow 18.90% this quarter before jumping 16.70% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 18.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 8 analysts is $560.8 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2024, a total of 5 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $604.58 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $493.65 million and $550.76 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 13.60% before jumping 9.80% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -0.76% for the past 5-year period. While 2024 is set for a 31.29% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 22.60% annually.

GNTX Dividends

Gentex Corp. has its next earnings report out on January 26. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Gentex Corp. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.48, with the share yield ticking at 1.43% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Gentex Corp. (NASDAQ:GNTX)’s Major holders

Gentex Corp. insiders hold 0.23% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 87.54% of the shares at 87.74% float percentage. In total, 87.54% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group Inc. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held over 22.12 million shares (or 9.48% of shares), all amounting to roughly $748.67 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 20.81 million shares, or about 8.92% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2023, these shares were worth $704.28 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Gentex Corp. (GNTX) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2023, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 7.31 million shares. This is just over 3.13% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $247.32 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 7.18 million, or 3.08% of the shares, all valued at about 243.01 million.