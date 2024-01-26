For Risk-Tolerant Investors, Privia Health Group Inc (NASDAQ: PRVA) Is Worth A Shot

Privia Health Group Inc (NASDAQ:PRVA)’s traded shares stood at 1.49 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.82. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $22.73, to imply a decrease of -0.13% or -$0.03 in intraday trading. The PRVA share’s 52-week high remains $30.15, putting it -32.64% down since that peak but still an impressive 13.9% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $19.57. The company has a valuation of $2.68B, with an average of 0.86 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 773.20K shares over the past 3 months.

Privia Health Group Inc (NASDAQ:PRVA) trade information

After registering a -0.13% downside in the last session, Privia Health Group Inc (PRVA) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 23.24, dropping -0.13% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 11.04%, and -4.17% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -1.30%. Short interest in Privia Health Group Inc (NASDAQ:PRVA) saw shorts transact 6.26 million shares and set a 9.17 days time to cover.

Privia Health Group Inc (PRVA) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Privia Health Group Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Privia Health Group Inc (PRVA) shares are -15.85% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 375.00% against 13.70%.

PRVA Dividends

Privia Health Group Inc has its next earnings report out on February 27. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Privia Health Group Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Privia Health Group Inc (NASDAQ:PRVA)’s Major holders

Privia Health Group Inc insiders hold 8.62% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 95.76% of the shares at 104.80% float percentage. In total, 95.76% institutions holds shares in the company, led by FMR, LLC. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 14.77 million shares (or 12.58% of shares), all amounting to roughly $385.59 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 13.94 million shares, or about 11.88% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $363.94 million.

We also have iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Health Care as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Privia Health Group Inc (PRVA) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2023, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF holds roughly 6.89 million shares. This is just over 5.87% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $158.56 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.24 million, or 2.76% of the shares, all valued at about 85.05 million.