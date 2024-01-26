Following A 15.12% Weekly Incline, Is It Still A Buy For Grupo Televisa SAB ADR (NYSE: TV)?

Grupo Televisa SAB ADR (NYSE:TV)’s traded shares stood at 0.64 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.77. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $3.23, to imply an increase of 10.03% or $0.29 in intraday trading. The TV share’s 52-week high remains $6.57, putting it -103.41% down since that peak but still an impressive 34.98% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.10. The company has a valuation of $1.73B, with an average of 1.76 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.53 million shares over the past 3 months.

Grupo Televisa SAB ADR (NYSE:TV) trade information

After registering a 10.03% upside in the latest session, Grupo Televisa SAB ADR (TV) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 3.19, jumping 10.03% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 15.12%, and -4.01% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -3.15%. Short interest in Grupo Televisa SAB ADR (NYSE:TV) saw shorts transact 9.31 million shares and set a 4.63 days time to cover.

Grupo Televisa SAB ADR (TV) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Grupo Televisa SAB ADR share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Grupo Televisa SAB ADR (TV) shares are -35.04% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 92.86% against -10.30%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 14.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $1.05 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2024, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.04 billion.

TV Dividends

Grupo Televisa SAB ADR has its next earnings report out in February. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Grupo Televisa SAB ADR has a forward dividend ratio of 0.08, with the share yield ticking at 2.37% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Grupo Televisa SAB ADR (NYSE:TV)’s Major holders

Grupo Televisa SAB ADR insiders hold 0.00% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 39.55% of the shares at 39.55% float percentage. In total, 39.55% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Dodge & Cox Inc. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 65.01 million shares (or 13.38% of shares), all amounting to roughly $333.52 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Fpr Partners Llc with 31.96 million shares, or about 6.58% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $163.93 million.

We also have Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund and Dodge & Cox Global Stock Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Grupo Televisa SAB ADR (TV) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2023, Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund holds roughly 46.38 million shares. This is just over 9.55% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $237.93 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 9.67 million, or 1.99% of the shares, all valued at about 49.58 million.