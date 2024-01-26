EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: EYPT): Can The Stock Still Lose Despite An 15.05% YTD Gain?

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EYPT)’s traded shares stood at 1.17 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.72. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $26.59, to imply an increase of 6.78% or $1.69 in intraday trading. The EYPT share’s 52-week high remains $25.35, putting it 4.66% up since that peak but still an impressive 91.69% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.21. The company has a valuation of $938.86M, with an average of 1.0 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.53 million shares over the past 3 months.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EYPT) trade information

After registering a 6.78% upside in the latest session, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc (EYPT) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 26.74, jumping 6.78% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 19.13%, and 12.57% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 15.05%. Short interest in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EYPT) saw shorts transact 5.2 million shares and set a 4.77 days time to cover.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc (EYPT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc (EYPT) shares are 153.23% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 5.12% against 15.10%. Revenue is forecast to grow 57.80% this quarter before jumping 21.40% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -1.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 11 analysts is $8.87 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2024, a total of 5 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $8.59 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $10.53 million and $7.68 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -15.80% before jumping 11.80% in the following quarter.

EYPT Dividends

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc has its next earnings report out between February 29 and March 04. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.