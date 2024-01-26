E2open Parent Holdings Inc (NYSE: ETWO) Up 45.43% From 52-Week Low; YTD Falls -10.25% – Here’s What To Do Now

E2open Parent Holdings Inc (NYSE:ETWO)’s traded shares stood at 0.65 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.98. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $3.94, to imply an increase of 1.55% or $0.06 in intraday trading. The ETWO share’s 52-week high remains $7.20, putting it -82.74% down since that peak but still an impressive 45.43% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.15. The company has a valuation of $1.22B, with an average of 2.23 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.96 million shares over the past 3 months.

E2open Parent Holdings Inc (NYSE:ETWO) trade information

After registering a 1.55% upside in the last session, E2open Parent Holdings Inc (ETWO) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 4.03, jumping 1.55% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 9.44%, and -11.66% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -10.25%. Short interest in E2open Parent Holdings Inc (NYSE:ETWO) saw shorts transact 12.72 million shares and set a 5.8 days time to cover.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

E2open Parent Holdings Inc (ETWO) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing E2open Parent Holdings Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. E2open Parent Holdings Inc (ETWO) shares are -20.56% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -48.00% against 19.60%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -42.90% this quarter before falling -20.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -3.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 4 analysts is $154.37 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending May 2024, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $154.26 million.

ETWO Dividends

E2open Parent Holdings Inc has its next earnings report out on January 09. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. E2open Parent Holdings Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

E2open Parent Holdings Inc (NYSE:ETWO)’s Major holders

E2open Parent Holdings Inc insiders hold 3.42% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 114.03% of the shares at 118.07% float percentage. In total, 114.03% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Insight Holdings Group, LLC. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 49.83 million shares (or 16.43% of shares), all amounting to roughly $279.05 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Francisco Partners Management, LP with 38.69 million shares, or about 12.76% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $216.66 million.

We also have Baron Small Cap Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the E2open Parent Holdings Inc (ETWO) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2023, Baron Small Cap Fund holds roughly 6.0 million shares. This is just over 1.98% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $33.6 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 5.75 million, or 1.90% of the shares, all valued at about 32.19 million.