Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ: DHC): Can The Stock Still Lose Despite An -22.46% YTD Loss?

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC)’s traded shares stood at 1.06 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.03. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.90, to imply an increase of 1.75% or $0.05 in intraday trading. The DHC share’s 52-week high remains $3.96, putting it -36.55% down since that peak but still an impressive 77.93% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.64. The company has a valuation of $697.31M, with an average of 1.74 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.47 million shares over the past 3 months.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) trade information

After registering a 1.75% upside in the last session, Diversified Healthcare Trust (DHC) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 3.05, jumping 1.75% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 3.57%, and -18.99% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -22.46%. Short interest in Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) saw shorts transact 4.94 million shares and set a 2.55 days time to cover.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Diversified Healthcare Trust (DHC) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Diversified Healthcare Trust share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Diversified Healthcare Trust (DHC) shares are 20.83% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 218.75% against -6.10%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 9.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $359.78 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2023, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $360.99 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $322.92 million and $336.88 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 11.40% before jumping 7.20% in the following quarter.

DHC Dividends

Diversified Healthcare Trust has its next earnings report out between February 28 and March 04. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a forward dividend ratio of 0.04, with the share yield ticking at 1.38% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC)’s Major holders

Diversified Healthcare Trust insiders hold 10.10% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 75.17% of the shares at 83.61% float percentage. In total, 75.17% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group Inc. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 23.83 million shares (or 9.94% of shares), all amounting to roughly $53.61 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Flat Footed LLC with 23.49 million shares, or about 9.79% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $52.85 million.

We also have Schwab Strategic Tr-Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF and Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Diversified Healthcare Trust (DHC) shares. Going by data provided on May 30, 2023, Schwab Strategic Tr-Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF holds roughly 12.36 million shares. This is just over 5.16% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $16.81 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 10.12 million, or 4.22% of the shares, all valued at about 21.14 million.