Denison Mines Corp (AMEX: DNN) Is One Stock You Should Watch

Denison Mines Corp (AMEX:DNN)’s traded shares stood at 12.78 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.73. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.90, to imply a decrease of -3.55% or -$0.07 in intraday trading. The DNN share’s 52-week high remains $2.12, putting it -11.58% down since that peak but still an impressive 51.58% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.92. The company has a valuation of $1.69B, with an average of 17.1 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 11.25 million shares over the past 3 months.

Denison Mines Corp (AMEX:DNN) trade information

After registering a -3.55% downside in the last session, Denison Mines Corp (DNN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.0500, dropping -3.55% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -5.47%, and 9.83% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 7.34%. Short interest in Denison Mines Corp (AMEX:DNN) saw shorts transact 40.43 million shares and set a 2.95 days time to cover.

Denison Mines Corp (DNN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Denison Mines Corp share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Denison Mines Corp (DNN) shares are 52.00% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -200.00% against 10.20%.

DNN Dividends

Denison Mines Corp has its next earnings report out between March 07 and March 11. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Denison Mines Corp has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Denison Mines Corp (AMEX:DNN)’s Major holders

Denison Mines Corp insiders hold 0.39% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 44.04% of the shares at 44.21% float percentage. In total, 44.04% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 42.89 million shares (or 4.83% of shares), all amounting to roughly $53.62 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Alps Advisors Inc. with 38.02 million shares, or about 4.28% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $47.53 million.

We also have Global X Fds-Global X Uranium ETF and Sprott Uranium Miners ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Denison Mines Corp (DNN) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2023, Global X Fds-Global X Uranium ETF holds roughly 42.86 million shares. This is just over 4.82% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $70.72 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 36.63 million, or 4.12% of the shares, all valued at about 45.78 million.