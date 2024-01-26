Dell Technologies Inc (NYSE: DELL): At Current Prices, Does It Make Sense To Wait?

Dell Technologies Inc (NYSE:DELL)’s traded shares stood at 0.77 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.90. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $83.60, to imply an increase of 0.67% or $0.56 in intraday trading. The DELL share’s 52-week high remains $85.04, putting it -1.72% down since that peak but still an impressive 56.99% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $35.96. The company has a valuation of $59.05B, with an average of 4.39 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 4.39 million shares over the past 3 months.

Dell Technologies Inc (NYSE:DELL) trade information

After registering a 0.67% upside in the latest session, Dell Technologies Inc (DELL) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 85.04, jumping 0.67% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.49%, and 8.56% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 9.27%. Short interest in Dell Technologies Inc (NYSE:DELL) saw shorts transact 8.8 million shares and set a 2.23 days time to cover.

Dell Technologies Inc (DELL) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Dell Technologies Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Dell Technologies Inc (DELL) shares are 55.64% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -12.48% against 7.10%.

DELL Dividends

Dell Technologies Inc has its next earnings report out on February 27. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Dell Technologies Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 1.48, with the share yield ticking at 1.77% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Dell Technologies Inc (NYSE:DELL)’s Major holders

Dell Technologies Inc insiders hold 6.91% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 75.88% of the shares at 81.50% float percentage. In total, 75.88% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group Inc. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 17.06 million shares (or 6.71% of shares), all amounting to roughly $922.89 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Dodge & Cox Inc with 16.56 million shares, or about 6.51% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $896.28 million.

We also have Dodge & Cox Stock Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Dell Technologies Inc (DELL) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2023, Dodge & Cox Stock Fund holds roughly 11.81 million shares. This is just over 4.64% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $638.79 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 7.59 million, or 2.99% of the shares, all valued at about 410.81 million.