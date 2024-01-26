Compass Pathways Plc ADR (NASDAQ:CMPS) Is 49.7% Above Its 52-Week Low, But Will It Continue To Rise?

Compass Pathways Plc ADR (NASDAQ:CMPS)’s traded shares stood at 1.49 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.59. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $9.96, to imply an increase of 5.29% or $0.5 in intraday trading. The CMPS share’s 52-week high remains $11.15, putting it -11.95% down since that peak but still an impressive 49.7% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $5.01. The company has a valuation of $616.32M, with an average of 0.52 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 545.09K shares over the past 3 months.

Compass Pathways Plc ADR (NASDAQ:CMPS) trade information

After registering a 5.29% upside in the last session, Compass Pathways Plc ADR (CMPS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 10.25, jumping 5.29% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 22.51%, and 13.83% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 13.83%. Short interest in Compass Pathways Plc ADR (NASDAQ:CMPS) saw shorts transact 3.49 million shares and set a 4.37 days time to cover.

Compass Pathways Plc ADR (CMPS) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Compass Pathways Plc ADR share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Compass Pathways Plc ADR (CMPS) shares are 10.30% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -4.17% against 4.10%. Revenue is forecast to grow 54.80% this quarter before falling -3.50% for the next one.

CMPS Dividends

Compass Pathways Plc ADR has its next earnings report out between February 05 and February 09. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Compass Pathways Plc ADR has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Compass Pathways Plc ADR (NASDAQ:CMPS)’s Major holders

Compass Pathways Plc ADR insiders hold 16.41% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 38.64% of the shares at 46.23% float percentage. In total, 38.64% institutions holds shares in the company, led by ARK Investment Management, LLC. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held over 2.43 million shares (or 5.32% of shares), all amounting to roughly $18.0 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is AGF Management Ltd. with 1.2 million shares, or about 2.62% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $9.94 million.

We also have ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF and iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Compass Pathways Plc ADR (CMPS) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2023, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF holds roughly 2.41 million shares. This is just over 5.27% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $17.84 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.25 million, or 0.56% of the shares, all valued at about 2.31 million.