Celestica, Inc. (NYSE: CLS) Added 3.12 Percent In The Last Seven Days: What Lifted The Stock?

Celestica, Inc. (NYSE:CLS)’s traded shares stood at 0.62 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.17. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $31.86, to imply an increase of 0.46% or $0.14 in intraday trading. The CLS share’s 52-week high remains $32.54, putting it -2.13% down since that peak but still an impressive 67.04% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $10.50. The company has a valuation of $3.79B, with an average of 2.0 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.76 million shares over the past 3 months.

Celestica, Inc. (NYSE:CLS) trade information

After registering a 0.46% upside in the latest session, Celestica, Inc. (CLS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 32.54, jumping 0.46% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 3.12%, and 6.39% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 8.83%. Short interest in Celestica, Inc. (NYSE:CLS) saw shorts transact 1.7 million shares and set a 1.27 days time to cover.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Celestica, Inc. (CLS) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Celestica, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Celestica, Inc. (CLS) shares are 76.93% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 24.21% against 1.50%. Revenue is forecast to grow 21.40% this quarter before jumping 27.70% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 9.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 5 analysts is $2.08 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2024, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.99 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $2.04 billion and $1.84 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 1.90% before jumping 8.10% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 9.83% for the past 5-year period. While 2024 is set for a 23.98% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 26.80% annually.

CLS Dividends

Celestica, Inc. has its next earnings report out on January 29. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Celestica, Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Celestica, Inc. (NYSE:CLS)’s Major holders

Celestica, Inc. insiders hold 1.04% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 79.07% of the shares at 79.90% float percentage. In total, 79.07% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held over 6.09 million shares (or 5.12% of shares), all amounting to roughly $196.23 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Letko, Brosseau & Associates Inc. with 5.86 million shares, or about 4.92% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2023, these shares were worth $188.59 million.

We also have DFA International Small Cap Value Portfolio and Victory Portfolios-Victory Trivalent International Small Cap Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Celestica, Inc. (CLS) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30, 2023, DFA International Small Cap Value Portfolio holds roughly 2.3 million shares. This is just over 1.93% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $74.06 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.39 million, or 1.17% of the shares, all valued at about 44.63 million.