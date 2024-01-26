Carrier Global Corp At $55.58: Buy, Sell Or Hold?

Carrier Global Corp (NYSE:CARR)’s traded shares stood at 0.46 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.27. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $55.58, to imply a decrease of -1.30% or -$0.73 in intraday trading. The CARR share’s 52-week high remains $60.04, putting it -8.02% down since that peak but still an impressive 27.53% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $40.28. The company has a valuation of $46.63B, with an average of 3.2 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.87 million shares over the past 3 months.

Carrier Global Corp (NYSE:CARR) trade information

After registering a -1.30% downside in the latest session, Carrier Global Corp (CARR) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 56.75, dropping -1.30% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -0.54%, and -3.24% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -3.26%. Short interest in Carrier Global Corp (NYSE:CARR) saw shorts transact 22.85 million shares and set a 6.91 days time to cover.

Carrier Global Corp (CARR) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Carrier Global Corp share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Carrier Global Corp (CARR) shares are -2.06% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 16.24% against 0.10%. Revenue is forecast to grow 27.50% this quarter before jumping 5.80% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 8.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 16 analysts is $5.22 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2024, a total of 14 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $5.93 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $5.11 billion and $5.27 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 2.30% before jumping 12.50% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 23.71% for the past 5-year period. While 2024 is set for a 16.08% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 9.80% annually.

CARR Dividends

Carrier Global Corp has its next earnings report out on February 06. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Carrier Global Corp has a forward dividend ratio of 0.69, with the share yield ticking at 1.24% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Carrier Global Corp (NYSE:CARR)’s Major holders

Carrier Global Corp insiders hold 6.63% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 88.50% of the shares at 94.78% float percentage. In total, 88.50% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group Inc. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held over 93.78 million shares (or 11.18% of shares), all amounting to roughly $5.23 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Capital Research Global Investors with 89.87 million shares, or about 10.71% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2023, these shares were worth $5.02 billion.

We also have Growth Fund Of America Inc and Investment Company Of America as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Carrier Global Corp (CARR) shares. Going by data provided on Nov 29, 2023, Growth Fund Of America Inc holds roughly 44.81 million shares. This is just over 5.34% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $2.5 billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 30.42 million, or 3.63% of the shares, all valued at about 1.7 billion.