Boom Or Bust: Where Is Roku Inc (NASDAQ: ROKU) Stock Headed Next?

Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU)’s traded shares stood at 4.33 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.79. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $88.83, to imply an increase of 0.68% or $0.6 in intraday trading. The ROKU share’s 52-week high remains $108.84, putting it -22.53% down since that peak but still an impressive 44.32% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $49.46. The company has a valuation of $12.66B, with an average of 5.44 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 7.13 million shares over the past 3 months.

Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) trade information

After registering a 0.68% upside in the last session, Roku Inc (ROKU) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 94.76, jumping 0.68% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 5.67%, and -2.75% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -3.09%. Short interest in Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) saw shorts transact 10.99 million shares and set a 1.89 days time to cover.

Roku Inc (ROKU) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Roku Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Roku Inc (ROKU) shares are 24.29% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -38.40% against -10.60%. Revenue is forecast to grow 67.60% this quarter before jumping 47.80% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 10.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 23 analysts is $966.77 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2024, a total of 17 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $831.56 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $867.06 million and $708.49 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 11.50% before jumping 17.40% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -41.38% for the past 5-year period. While 2024 is set for a -39.06% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 43.00% annually.

ROKU Dividends

Roku Inc has its next earnings report out between February 13 and February 19. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Roku Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU)’s Major holders

Roku Inc insiders hold 0.56% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 79.96% of the shares at 80.41% float percentage. In total, 79.96% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group Inc. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 11.4 million shares (or 9.18% of shares), all amounting to roughly $728.85 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is ARK Investment Management, LLC with 10.44 million shares, or about 8.41% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2023, these shares were worth $736.95 million.

We also have ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Roku Inc (ROKU) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2023, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF holds roughly 7.69 million shares. This is just over 6.19% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $542.53 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 4.45 million, or 3.58% of the shares, all valued at about 428.27 million.