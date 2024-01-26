Boom Or Bust: Where Is Longboard Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: LBPH) Stock Headed Next?

Longboard Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:LBPH)’s traded shares stood at 1.09 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.78. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $23.27, to imply a decrease of -10.50% or -$2.73 in intraday trading. The LBPH share’s 52-week high remains $28.15, putting it -20.97% down since that peak but still an impressive 84.53% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.60. The company has a valuation of $555.22M, with an average of 0.67 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.12 million shares over the past 3 months.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:LBPH) trade information

After registering a -10.50% downside in the latest session, Longboard Pharmaceuticals Inc (LBPH) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 28.15, dropping -10.50% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -4.75%, and 275.32% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 285.90%. Short interest in Longboard Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:LBPH) saw shorts transact 1.7 million shares and set a 0.61 days time to cover.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals Inc (LBPH) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Longboard Pharmaceuticals Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Longboard Pharmaceuticals Inc (LBPH) shares are 238.23% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 8.20% against 15.10%. Revenue is forecast to grow 9.10% this quarter before jumping 8.90% for the next one.

LBPH Dividends

Longboard Pharmaceuticals Inc has its next earnings report out between February 29 and March 04. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Longboard Pharmaceuticals Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.