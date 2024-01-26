Boom Or Bust: What Does The Future Hold For Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ: CTSH) Stock?

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:CTSH)’s traded shares stood at 5.37 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.08. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $78.30, to imply an increase of 1.75% or $1.35 in intraday trading. The CTSH share’s 52-week high remains $78.42, putting it -0.15% down since that peak but still an impressive 27.91% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $56.45. The company has a valuation of $39.26B, with an average of 4.58 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.48 million shares over the past 3 months.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:CTSH) trade information

After registering a 1.75% upside in the last session, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. (CTSH) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 78.68, jumping 1.75% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 3.49%, and 4.19% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 3.67%. Short interest in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:CTSH) saw shorts transact 10.49 million shares and set a 2.86 days time to cover.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. (CTSH) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. (CTSH) shares are 15.55% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 0.00% against 12.50%. Revenue is forecast to grow 3.00% this quarter before falling -0.90% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -0.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 16 analysts is $4.76 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2024, a total of 13 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $4.78 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $4.84 billion and $4.81 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -1.70% before dropping -0.70% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 11.79% for the past 5-year period. While 2024 is set for a 0.35% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 4.39% annually.

CTSH Dividends

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. has its next earnings report out on February 06. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. has a forward dividend ratio of 1.12, with the share yield ticking at 1.44% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:CTSH)’s Major holders

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. insiders hold 0.17% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 97.82% of the shares at 97.99% float percentage. In total, 97.82% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 60.1 million shares (or 11.90% of shares), all amounting to roughly $3.92 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group Inc with 44.02 million shares, or about 8.72% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $2.87 billion.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Dodge & Cox Stock Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. (CTSH) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 15.81 million shares. This is just over 3.13% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.03 billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 14.36 million, or 2.84% of the shares, all valued at about 937.48 million.