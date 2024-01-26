BioNTech SE ADR (NASDAQ:BNTX) Plunging -10.96% In 6 Months – Here’s What To Expect

BioNTech SE ADR (NASDAQ:BNTX)’s traded shares stood at 0.57 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.25. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $93.49, to imply a decrease of -3.52% or -$3.41 in intraday trading. The BNTX share’s 52-week high remains $147.66, putting it -57.94% down since that peak but still an impressive 5.87% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $88.00. The company has a valuation of $22.22B, with an average of 0.92 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 741.32K shares over the past 3 months.

BioNTech SE ADR (NASDAQ:BNTX) trade information

After registering a -3.52% downside in the latest session, BioNTech SE ADR (BNTX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 101.13, dropping -3.52% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -4.82%, and -10.73% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -11.42%. Short interest in BioNTech SE ADR (NASDAQ:BNTX) saw shorts transact 3.19 million shares and set a 3.8 days time to cover.

BioNTech SE ADR (BNTX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing BioNTech SE ADR share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. BioNTech SE ADR (BNTX) shares are -10.96% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -87.54% against 15.10%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -74.40% this quarter before falling -103.60% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -75.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 11 analysts is $2.2 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2024, a total of 5 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $805.77 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $4.58 billion and $1.4 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -52.00% before dropping -42.50% in the following quarter.

BNTX Dividends

BioNTech SE ADR has its next earnings report out on March 20. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. BioNTech SE ADR has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

BioNTech SE ADR (NASDAQ:BNTX)’s Major holders

BioNTech SE ADR insiders hold 66.01% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 17.01% of the shares at 50.03% float percentage. In total, 17.01% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Baillie Gifford and Company. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 7.45 million shares (or 3.11% of shares), all amounting to roughly $804.11 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Primecap Management Company with 4.66 million shares, or about 1.94% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $502.94 million.

We also have Vanguard Horizon Fund-Capital Opportunity Fund and Primecap Odyssey Aggressive Growth Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the BioNTech SE ADR (BNTX) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Horizon Fund-Capital Opportunity Fund holds roughly 2.23 million shares. This is just over 0.93% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $241.18 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.37 million, or 0.57% of the shares, all valued at about 149.11 million.