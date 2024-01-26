Bioline Rx Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: BLRX) Have Dipped -22.41% YTD, Predicting What Happens Next In

Bioline Rx Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:BLRX)’s traded shares stood at 1.09 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.33. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.22, to imply an increase of 1.51% or $0.02 in intraday trading. The BLRX share’s 52-week high remains $2.53, putting it -107.38% down since that peak but still an impressive 54.92% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.55. The company has a valuation of $88.24M, with an average of 0.39 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 314.54K shares over the past 3 months.

Bioline Rx Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:BLRX) trade information

After registering a 1.51% upside in the last session, Bioline Rx Ltd ADR (BLRX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.4200, jumping 1.51% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -9.77%, and -24.58% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -22.41%. Short interest in Bioline Rx Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:BLRX) saw shorts transact 0.26 million shares and set a 0.92 days time to cover.

Bioline Rx Ltd ADR (BLRX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Bioline Rx Ltd ADR share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Bioline Rx Ltd ADR (BLRX) shares are -11.09% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -97.92% against 11.60%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -73.30% this quarter before falling -33.30% for the next one.

Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2023, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.47 million.

BLRX Dividends

Bioline Rx Ltd ADR has its next earnings report out in February. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Bioline Rx Ltd ADR has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Bioline Rx Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:BLRX)’s Major holders

Bioline Rx Ltd ADR insiders hold 9.43% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 1.94% of the shares at 2.14% float percentage. In total, 1.94% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Morgan Stanley. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 0.26 million shares (or 0.42% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.42 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Citadel Advisors Llc with 0.21 million shares, or about 0.35% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $0.34 million.

Going by data provided on May 30, 2023, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund holds roughly 32026.0 shares. This is just over 0.05% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $50440.0