Barclays plc ADR (NYSE: BCS) Is Worth A Gamble At $7.54

Barclays plc ADR (NYSE:BCS)’s traded shares stood at 21.59 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.46. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $7.54, to imply a decrease of -0.53% or -$0.04 in intraday trading. The BCS share’s 52-week high remains $9.44, putting it -25.2% down since that peak but still an impressive 17.37% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $6.23. The company has a valuation of $28.54B, with an average of 19.92 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 15.68 million shares over the past 3 months.

Barclays plc ADR (NYSE:BCS) trade information

After registering a -0.53% downside in the last session, Barclays plc ADR (BCS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 7.66, dropping -0.53% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 3.43%, and -4.19% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -4.31%. Short interest in Barclays plc ADR (NYSE:BCS) saw shorts transact 29.31 million shares and set a 1.48 days time to cover.

Barclays plc ADR (BCS) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Barclays plc ADR share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Barclays plc ADR (BCS) shares are -12.33% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -5.26% against 9.80%.

BCS Dividends

Barclays plc ADR has its next earnings report out in February. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Barclays plc ADR has a forward dividend ratio of 0.43, with the share yield ticking at 5.67% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Barclays plc ADR (NYSE:BCS)’s Major holders

Barclays plc ADR insiders hold 0.00% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 3.54% of the shares at 3.54% float percentage. In total, 3.54% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 17.97 million shares (or 0.47% of shares), all amounting to roughly $141.26 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership with 16.41 million shares, or about 0.43% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $129.0 million.

We also have DFA International Value Series and Dimensional ETF Tr-Dimensional International Value ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Barclays plc ADR (BCS) shares. Going by data provided on Jul 30, 2023, DFA International Value Series holds roughly 7.17 million shares. This is just over 0.19% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $57.29 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.47 million, or 0.09% of the shares, all valued at about 27.72 million.