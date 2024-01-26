Bank of Montreal (NYSE: BMO) Has Slid Negatively For The Year To Date, Predicting What Will Happen Next

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)’s traded shares stood at 1.56 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.14. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $96.67, to imply a decrease of -0.04% or -$0.04 in intraday trading. The BMO share’s 52-week high remains $102.79, putting it -6.33% down since that peak but still an impressive 23.47% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $73.98. The company has a valuation of $69.70B, with an average of 0.5 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 736.93K shares over the past 3 months.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) trade information

After registering a -0.04% downside in the latest session, Bank of Montreal (BMO) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 97.13, dropping -0.04% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.87%, and -2.32% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -2.29%. Short interest in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) saw shorts transact 8.81 million shares and set a 5.55 days time to cover.

Bank of Montreal (BMO) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Bank of Montreal share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Bank of Montreal (BMO) shares are 5.24% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 5.17% against 9.80%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -1.70% this quarter before falling -1.40% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 20.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $6.53 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Apr 2024, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $6.39 billion.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -7.91% for the past 5-year period. While 2024 is set for a 3.73% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 6.40% annually.

BMO Dividends

Bank of Montreal has its next earnings report out on February 27. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Bank of Montreal has a forward dividend ratio of 4.54, with the share yield ticking at 4.70% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)’s Major holders

Bank of Montreal insiders hold 0.03% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 53.19% of the shares at 53.21% float percentage. In total, 53.19% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Royal Bank of Canada. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 67.81 million shares (or 9.41% of shares), all amounting to roughly $6.12 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group Inc with 26.72 million shares, or about 3.71% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $2.41 billion.

We also have Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx and Vanguard Tax Managed Fund-Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Bank of Montreal (BMO) shares. Going by data provided on Jul 30, 2023, Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx holds roughly 9.48 million shares. This is just over 1.32% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $881.18 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 5.62 million, or 0.78% of the shares, all valued at about 507.93 million.