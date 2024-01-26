At Current Prices, Repligen Corp. (NASDAQ: RGEN) Worth A Patient Look?

Repligen Corp. (NASDAQ:RGEN)’s traded shares stood at 0.49 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.04. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $200.73, to imply an increase of 8.20% or $15.22 in intraday trading. The RGEN share’s 52-week high remains $200.98, putting it -0.12% down since that peak but still an impressive 44.98% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $110.45. The company has a valuation of $11.21B, with an average of 0.69 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 659.34K shares over the past 3 months.

Repligen Corp. (NASDAQ:RGEN) trade information

After registering a 8.20% upside in the latest session, Repligen Corp. (RGEN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 204.00, jumping 8.20% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 12.75%, and 9.31% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 11.64%. Short interest in Repligen Corp. (NASDAQ:RGEN) saw shorts transact 5.82 million shares and set a 10.63 days time to cover.

Repligen Corp. (RGEN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Repligen Corp. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Repligen Corp. (RGEN) shares are 17.39% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -47.26% against 15.10%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -51.50% this quarter before falling -43.80% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -20.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 11 analysts is $155.39 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2024, a total of 9 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $154.61 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $186.76 million and $182.66 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -16.80% before dropping -15.40% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 35.07% for the past 5-year period. While 2024 is set for a -47.28% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at -6.23% annually.

RGEN Dividends

Repligen Corp. has its next earnings report out between February 20 and February 26. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Repligen Corp. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Repligen Corp. (NASDAQ:RGEN)’s Major holders

Repligen Corp. insiders hold 6.78% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 104.08% of the shares at 111.65% float percentage. In total, 104.08% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held over 7.89 million shares (or 14.12% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.59 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group Inc with 5.04 million shares, or about 9.04% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2023, these shares were worth $1.01 billion.

We also have Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Repligen Corp. (RGEN) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2023, Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund holds roughly 2.46 million shares. This is just over 4.40% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $493.87 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.65 million, or 2.95% of the shares, all valued at about 331.22 million.