At $18.72 ZimVie Inc (NASDAQ: ZIMV) Is Worth A Gamble

ZimVie Inc (NASDAQ:ZIMV)’s traded shares stood at 0.55 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.10. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $18.72, to imply an increase of 5.82% or $1.03 in intraday trading. The ZIMV share’s 52-week high remains $18.69, putting it 0.16% up since that peak but still an impressive 73.02% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $5.05. The company has a valuation of $496.64M, with an average of 0.2 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 305.31K shares over the past 3 months.

ZimVie Inc (NASDAQ:ZIMV) trade information

After registering a 5.82% upside in the latest session, ZimVie Inc (ZIMV) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 20.44, jumping 5.82% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 5.05%, and 4.17% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 5.46%. Short interest in ZimVie Inc (NASDAQ:ZIMV) saw shorts transact 0.55 million shares and set a 1.16 days time to cover.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

ZimVie Inc (ZIMV) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing ZimVie Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. ZimVie Inc (ZIMV) shares are 48.45% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -66.30% against 16.60%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -25.00% this quarter before falling -20.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -4.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $213.3 million.

ZIMV Dividends

ZimVie Inc has its next earnings report out between February 26 and March 01. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. ZimVie Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

ZimVie Inc (NASDAQ:ZIMV)’s Major holders

ZimVie Inc insiders hold 0.96% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 93.16% of the shares at 94.06% float percentage. In total, 93.16% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Camber Capital Management LP. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held over 3.25 million shares (or 12.25% of shares), all amounting to roughly $60.97 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group Inc with 1.74 million shares, or about 6.56% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2023, these shares were worth $32.67 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the ZimVie Inc (ZIMV) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2023, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 0.89 million shares. This is just over 3.34% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $16.63 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.61 million, or 2.30% of the shares, all valued at about 11.46 million.