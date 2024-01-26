Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) Just Learned Something New After This Week’s 2.94% Gain

Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL)’s traded shares stood at 54.6 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.31. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $194.17, to imply a decrease of -0.17% or -$0.33 in intraday trading. The AAPL share’s 52-week high remains $199.62, putting it -2.81% down since that peak but still an impressive 28.51% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $138.81. The company has a valuation of $3002.24B, with an average of 56.01 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 54.43 million shares over the past 3 months.

Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) trade information

After registering a -0.17% downside in the last session, Apple Inc (AAPL) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 196.38, dropping -0.17% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 2.94%, and 0.29% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 0.85%. Short interest in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) saw shorts transact 101.26 million shares and set a 1.83 days time to cover.

Apple Inc (AAPL) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Apple Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Apple Inc (AAPL) shares are -0.17% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 7.67% against 10.80%. Revenue is forecast to grow 11.70% this quarter before jumping 3.90% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 3.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 22 analysts is $118.03 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2024, a total of 22 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $96.19 billion.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 15.55% for the past 5-year period. While 2024 is set for a 7.43% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 6.14% annually.

AAPL Dividends

Apple Inc has its next earnings report out between January 31 and February 05. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Apple Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 1.01, with the share yield ticking at 0.52% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.