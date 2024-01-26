Appfolio Inc (NASDAQ:APPF) Up 53.67% Since 52-Week Low; YTD Rose 28.15% – Here’s What You Need To Do

Appfolio Inc (NASDAQ:APPF)’s traded shares stood at 0.8 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.80. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $222.00, to imply an increase of 27.31% or $47.62 in intraday trading. The APPF share’s 52-week high remains $211.41, putting it 4.77% up since that peak but still an impressive 53.67% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $102.85. The company has a valuation of $7.94B, with an average of 0.21 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 221.51K shares over the past 3 months.

Appfolio Inc (NASDAQ:APPF) trade information

After registering a 27.31% upside in the latest session, Appfolio Inc (APPF) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 223.99, jumping 27.31% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 25.14%, and 26.19% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 28.15%. Short interest in Appfolio Inc (NASDAQ:APPF) saw shorts transact 0.61 million shares and set a 2.93 days time to cover.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Appfolio Inc (APPF) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Appfolio Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Appfolio Inc (APPF) shares are 26.27% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 91.81% against 19.70%. Revenue is forecast to grow 7,000.00% this quarter before jumping 278.30% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 23.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 7 analysts is $176.51 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2024, a total of 7 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $188.36 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $136.1 million and $147.07 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 29.70% before jumping 28.10% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -34.06% for the past 5-year period. While 2024 is set for a 2334.29% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 25.00% annually.

APPF Dividends

Appfolio Inc has its next earnings report out between April 25 and April 29. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Appfolio Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Appfolio Inc (NASDAQ:APPF)’s Major holders

Appfolio Inc insiders hold 6.08% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 77.10% of the shares at 82.09% float percentage. In total, 77.10% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Brown Capital Management, LLC. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 1.99 million shares (or 9.53% of shares), all amounting to roughly $343.24 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group Inc with 1.95 million shares, or about 9.34% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $336.52 million.

We also have Brown Capital Management Small Company Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Appfolio Inc (APPF) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2023, Brown Capital Management Small Company Fund holds roughly 1.16 million shares. This is just over 5.54% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $199.72 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.58 million, or 2.76% of the shares, all valued at about 99.55 million.