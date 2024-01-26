Angi Inc (NASDAQ: ANGI) Has Decreased By -11.80 Percent This Year. Is It A Better Buy Than Others?

Angi Inc (NASDAQ:ANGI)’s traded shares stood at 0.61 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.93. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $2.51, to imply an increase of 4.38% or $0.11 in intraday trading. The ANGI share’s 52-week high remains $4.18, putting it -66.53% down since that peak but still an impressive 38.65% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.54. The company has a valuation of $1.27B, with an average of 1.05 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.22 million shares over the past 3 months.

Angi Inc (NASDAQ:ANGI) trade information

After registering a 4.38% upside in the latest session, Angi Inc (ANGI) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.50, jumping 4.38% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 15.44%, and -2.72% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 0.60%. Short interest in Angi Inc (NASDAQ:ANGI) saw shorts transact 8.83 million shares and set a 11.9 days time to cover.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Angi Inc (ANGI) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Angi Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Angi Inc (ANGI) shares are -30.80% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 59.09% against 20.70%. Revenue is forecast to grow 81.80% this quarter before jumping 33.30% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -23.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 8 analysts is $309.67 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2024, a total of 5 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $327.9 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $441.55 million and $392.41 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -29.90% before dropping -16.40% in the following quarter.

ANGI Dividends

Angi Inc has its next earnings report out on February 13. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Angi Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Angi Inc (NASDAQ:ANGI)’s Major holders

Angi Inc insiders hold 6.62% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 82.14% of the shares at 87.97% float percentage. In total, 82.14% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Brown Advisory Inc. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 9.36 million shares (or 11.11% of shares), all amounting to roughly $30.9 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group Inc with 6.61 million shares, or about 7.85% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $21.82 million.

We also have Brown Advisory Fds–Brown Advisory Small Cap Growth Fd and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Angi Inc (ANGI) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2023, Brown Advisory Fds–Brown Advisory Small Cap Growth Fd holds roughly 2.57 million shares. This is just over 3.05% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $5.08 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.2 million, or 2.61% of the shares, all valued at about 7.27 million.